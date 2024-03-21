FIDELIS iM LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FIDELIS iM LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 372,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 84,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

