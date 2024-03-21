Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Financial Comparison

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $40.29 million 2.44 $8.59 million $1.15 12.35

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 14.43% 6.20% 0.61%

Dividends

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Provident Financial pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Provident Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through full-service banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

