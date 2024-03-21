Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.36

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 358701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

