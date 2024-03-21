Financial Survey: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.97 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.69 Inogen $315.66 million 0.53 -$102.45 million ($4.41) -1.61

ReWalk Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Inogen -32.46% -38.98% -27.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.88%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.85%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Inogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Inogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

