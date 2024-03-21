First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,624.99

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,624.99 and last traded at $1,607.02, with a volume of 7261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,580.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.71.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,503.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,431.92.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.