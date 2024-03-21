First Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

First Financial stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 254.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

