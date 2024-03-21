FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head to Head Analysis

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.35 $4.43 million $0.88 24.67 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.70 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

