Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.12.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.