Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FLEW opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
About Fleetwood Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fleetwood Bank
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.