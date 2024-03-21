Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLEW opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

