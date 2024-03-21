Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day moving average is $266.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $300.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

