Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $298,069,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $446.19. 33,371,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,861,754. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

