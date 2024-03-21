Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.75. 2,153,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,280. The stock has a market cap of $454.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.45 and its 200-day moving average is $518.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

