Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,560 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

