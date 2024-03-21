Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VYM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.81. 1,917,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.