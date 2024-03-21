Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.85. 1,742,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.57.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

