Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 1,751,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.