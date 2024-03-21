Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,912. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $364.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

