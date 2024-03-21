Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,620 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

