Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.15. 639,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,489. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $551.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.