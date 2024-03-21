Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.15. 639,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,489. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $551.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.