FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,080 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,019,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

