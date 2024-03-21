FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $86.66 and a 12-month high of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

