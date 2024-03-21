FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $443.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.