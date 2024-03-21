FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $519.14 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

