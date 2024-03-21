FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $210.27 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

