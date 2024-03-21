FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $289.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.16. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $289.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

