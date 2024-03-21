FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

