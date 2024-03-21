FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 767 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

