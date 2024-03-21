FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 327.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS:BUFF opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.