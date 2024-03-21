FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PJUN opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

