FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $193,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 234.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

