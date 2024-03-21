FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SYK opened at $353.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.31. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
