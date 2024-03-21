FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

STZ opened at $268.76 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $213.67 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

