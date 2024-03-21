FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $554.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.54 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $545.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

