FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $430.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $433.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

