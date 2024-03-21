FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 735,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 54,538 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS PFEB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

