Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.22

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 20221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after purchasing an additional 593,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,573,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

