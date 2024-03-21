Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.72% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,802 shares. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

