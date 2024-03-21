Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $59,065.18 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jesus Rodriguez Calvo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 742 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $18,067.70.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $4,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.