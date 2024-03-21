Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.
FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Frontline Trading Down 2.5 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,883,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Frontline by 591.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frontline by 124.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,624 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
