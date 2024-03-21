FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $63.31 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after buying an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,594,000 after buying an additional 572,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

