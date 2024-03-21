FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.48

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 54508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

