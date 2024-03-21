FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.17

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 51812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
