FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.17

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 51812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,486 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,484,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $12,688,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.