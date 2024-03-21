Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FUSN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.