FY2024 EPS Estimates for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

GPCR opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $75.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after acquiring an additional 657,310 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.