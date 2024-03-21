FY2025 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

