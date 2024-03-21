FY2025 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.09. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

