Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Galapagos

Galapagos Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $33.96 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.