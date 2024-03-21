Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth $20,660,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $14,535,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,790,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 320,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $3,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,526,000.

NYSEARCA SPDN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 973,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

