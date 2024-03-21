Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $17.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $785.09. 557,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,775. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.01 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

