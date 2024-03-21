Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 1,599,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,857. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

